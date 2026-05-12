UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in GATX Corporation $GATX

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,906 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 8,717 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.31% of GATX worth $18,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in GATX by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in GATX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company's stock.

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GATX Stock Performance

NYSE:GATX opened at $186.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.24. GATX Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $205.56. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $182.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. GATX had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $583.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. GATX's revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Corporation will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. GATX's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GATX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of GATX from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GATX from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $217.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GATX

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.29, for a total transaction of $509,372.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,433. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian L. Glassberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $396,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,396,159.89. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 9,795 shares of company stock worth $1,907,525 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company's stock.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation NYSE: GATX is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world's leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company's core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

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