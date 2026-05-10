UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Robert Half Inc. $RHI

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI - Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114,720 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 661,601 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.10% of Robert Half worth $30,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 952.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Robert Half from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Robert Half from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Robert Half from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Robert Half from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Robert Half in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RHI

Robert Half Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of RHI opened at $26.98 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14. Robert Half had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 2.43%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Robert Half's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half's dividend payout ratio is presently 181.54%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

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