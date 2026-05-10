UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Corporation $SAIC

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC - Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,697 shares of the company's stock after selling 187,402 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.64% of Science Applications International worth $29,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 36.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,578,000 after purchasing an additional 347,456 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $31,271,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Science Applications International by 20.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,565,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,518,000 after purchasing an additional 263,006 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Science Applications International by 192.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 170,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 112,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Science Applications International by 76.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 219,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,827,000 after purchasing an additional 94,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company's stock.

Get SAIC alerts: Sign Up

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The firm's 50-day moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.28.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Corporation will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Science Applications International's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Science Applications International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Science Applications International wasn't on the list.

While Science Applications International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here