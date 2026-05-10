UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,654,919 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 858,931 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of Coeur Mining worth $29,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 7,011.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,849 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

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Coeur Mining Price Performance

NYSE:CDE opened at $18.58 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $856.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Coeur Mining from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.56.

View Our Latest Report on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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