UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

UBS Group AG raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 428,511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.48% of Brixmor Property Group worth $38,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayhunt Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,793,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 58,402 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 38,590 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,237,955 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $338,747,000 after purchasing an additional 51,778 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 365,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,523,434 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $125,209,000 after purchasing an additional 306,342 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.8%

BRX opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.43 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Brixmor Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.42%.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $232,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $534,152. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.75 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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