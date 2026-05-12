UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Free Report) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,701,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 662,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.85% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $19,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 20,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "sell" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XRAY

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 15,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $186,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $809,250. This represents a 30.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James D. Forbes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $956,437 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

Further Reading

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