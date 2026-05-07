UBS Group AG Grows Stake in BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR $ONC

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC - Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,087 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 47,172 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of BeOne Medicines worth $46,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth $275,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $505,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the second quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at BeOne Medicines

In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 341 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.62% of the company's stock.

BeOne Medicines Stock Up 5.3%

BeOne Medicines stock opened at $313.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.33 and a beta of 0.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $302.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.00. BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $218.31 and a twelve month high of $385.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. BeOne Medicines had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ONC. Wall Street Zen downgraded BeOne Medicines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BeOne Medicines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $414.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BeOne Medicines in a report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on BeOne Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $409.00 price target on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $390.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONC

BeOne Medicines Company Profile

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

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