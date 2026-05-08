UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Cabot Corporation $CBT

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.16% of Cabot worth $40,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 598.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 227.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 409.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Cabot by 709.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Cabot

Here are the key news stories impacting Cabot this week:

Cabot Stock Performance

Cabot stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.78. Cabot Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $85.27.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.31 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Cabot's revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Corporation will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4725 per share. This is a boost from Cabot's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Cabot's payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CBT shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cabot

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cabot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cabot wasn't on the list.

While Cabot currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here