UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

UBS Group AG boosted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,188 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 55,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.51% of EMCOR Group worth $139,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 406.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,565 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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EMCOR Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting EMCOR Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — record revenue of $4.63B (+19.7% YoY) and EPS of $6.84 versus consensus ~ $5.9; management highlighted margin gains. Read More.

Q1 results materially beat expectations — record revenue of $4.63B (+19.7% YoY) and EPS of $6.84 versus consensus ~ $5.9; management highlighted margin gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: EME raised FY2026 guidance (EPS $28.25–29.75; revenue $18.5B–19.3B), and management cited stronger AI/data-center demand as a tailwind — a key driver behind investor enthusiasm. Read More.

EME raised FY2026 guidance (EPS $28.25–29.75; revenue $18.5B–19.3B), and management cited stronger AI/data-center demand as a tailwind — a key driver behind investor enthusiasm. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Earnings call and analyst writeups emphasize “powerful momentum” — incremental acquisition contribution, strong backlog and execution were highlighted on the call. Read More.

Earnings call and analyst writeups emphasize “powerful momentum” — incremental acquisition contribution, strong backlog and execution were highlighted on the call. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is improving — Zacks upgraded EMCOR to a stronger rating and published pieces framing EME as a growth stock, supporting bullish interest. Read More.

Analyst sentiment is improving — Zacks upgraded EMCOR to a stronger rating and published pieces framing EME as a growth stock, supporting bullish interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Non-core commercial activity: subsidiary Hill York announced a sports-venue HVAC partnership (brand/PR positive but limited direct earnings impact). Read More.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of EME stock opened at $892.81 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $774.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $706.83. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.48 and a 52 week high of $901.24. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EMCOR Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $799.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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