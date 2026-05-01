UBS Group AG Has $138.32 Million Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP $WES

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,501,784 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 165,726 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.86% of Western Midstream Partners worth $138,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WES. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 17.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,878 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 39.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $2,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company's stock.

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Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $43.50 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Western Midstream Partners's payout ratio is presently 121.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Western Midstream Partners

Key Western Midstream Partners News

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Midstream Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Midstream sector payout growth remains intact into Q2 2026, with several industry players announcing sequential increases to distributions — a tailwind for income-focused demand in WES and peers; sustained payout growth can support valuation for a high‑distribution name like WES. Midstream Payout Growth Continues Into Q2 2026

Midstream sector payout growth remains intact into Q2 2026, with several industry players announcing sequential increases to distributions — a tailwind for income-focused demand in WES and peers; sustained payout growth can support valuation for a high‑distribution name like WES. Neutral Sentiment: Market note: Zacks flagged that WES outperformed while the broader market dipped, indicating short‑term relative strength/technical buying rather than a new fundamental development. Traders may be rotating into yield names on any market weakness. Western Midstream (WES) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Market note: Zacks flagged that WES outperformed while the broader market dipped, indicating short‑term relative strength/technical buying rather than a new fundamental development. Traders may be rotating into yield names on any market weakness. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors (via MarketBeat coverage) lowered EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and fiscal years — cuts are modest (e.g., FY2026 from ~$3.30 to $3.25, FY2027 to $3.50, FY2028 to $3.70; several quarterly cuts of a few cents). Those downward revisions reflect slightly weaker near‑term earnings visibility and can weigh on sentiment and valuation if other analysts follow suit. Investors should watch upcoming results/guidance and distribution coverage metrics. Western Midstream Partners, LP - MarketBeat

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Midstream Partners news, SVP Christopher B. Dial sold 5,879 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $248,975.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 185,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,835,215.85. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Phillips acquired 1,250 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,237.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,296 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $212,846.24. This represents a 30.89% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP NYSE: WES is a midstream energy infrastructure company that owns, operates and develops an integrated network of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering, processing, transportation and storage assets in the United States. The partnership's primary offerings include pipeline transportation, fractionation services, natural gas liquids (NGL) logistics and produced water handling. Through its fee-based and commodity-based contracts, Western Midstream provides its customers with essential services that support efficient energy production and distribution.

The company's asset portfolio spans key onshore basins, including the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado, and the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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