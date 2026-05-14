UBS Group AG Has $13.91 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

UBS Group AG cut its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,609 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 62,344 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Saia worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Saia by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,355 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Saia by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,524 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 21,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Saia by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 15,172 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.95, for a total value of $2,027,426.70. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,646.45. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.74, for a total transaction of $1,046,518.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,455.54. This represents a 22.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 14,423 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,017 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Saia from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $425.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Saia from $367.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $444.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAIA

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $431.42 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $460.05. The firm's 50 day moving average is $387.69 and its 200-day moving average is $353.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Saia had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $806.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Saia's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Saia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Saia wasn't on the list.

While Saia currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here