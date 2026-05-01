UBS Group AG Has $145.12 Million Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,031 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 102,066 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.80% of Woodward worth $145,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 1,766.7% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 627.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Woodward

Here are the key news stories impacting Woodward this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.62, for a total value of $831,645.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,974,551.50. The trade was a 9.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total value of $1,837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 65,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,194,759.60. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 26,925 shares of company stock worth $10,203,160 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $362.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $387.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWD

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $362.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business's 50-day moving average price is $376.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.97. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.79 and a 12 month high of $407.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.17. Woodward had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Woodward's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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