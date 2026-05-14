UBS Group AG Has $14.60 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT - Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,706 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 133,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.49% of Liberty Energy worth $14,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,205 shares of the company's stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 1,992.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the company's stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,978 shares of the company's stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 81,446 shares of the company's stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBRT

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LBRT opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.71 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. Liberty Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Liberty Energy's payout ratio is 39.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, Director Arjun N. Murti purchased 9,696 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $250,059.84. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $710,978.72. This trade represents a 54.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Kimble sold 7,350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $249,312.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 89,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,046,185.60. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Liberty Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Liberty Energy wasn't on the list.

While Liberty Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here