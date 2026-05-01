UBS Group AG Has $146.63 Million Stake in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,290,658 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 555,441 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.81% of TechnipFMC worth $146,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company's stock.

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TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. TechnipFMC's payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alf Melin sold 43,554 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $2,749,564.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 238,983 shares in the company, valued at $15,086,996.79. This trade represents a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Luana Duffe sold 47,951 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $2,993,580.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 78,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,916.53. This trade represents a 37.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,216,442 shares of company stock valued at $75,762,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TechnipFMC from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.73.

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Key Headlines Impacting TechnipFMC

Here are the key news stories impacting TechnipFMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat — TechnipFMC reported $0.64 EPS, topping consensus (around $0.56–$0.57) and showing strong year‑over‑year profit improvement, which supports valuation and earnings momentum. FMC Technologies (FTI) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Q1 EPS beat — TechnipFMC reported $0.64 EPS, topping consensus (around $0.56–$0.57) and showing strong year‑over‑year profit improvement, which supports valuation and earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Strong YTD performance — TechnipFMC is among high‑performing energy names this year (large YTD gain noted by market coverage), which can attract longer‑term GARP / momentum buyers. Sizzling Returns: 5 Energy Stocks That Just Hit New All-Time Highs

Strong YTD performance — TechnipFMC is among high‑performing energy names this year (large YTD gain noted by market coverage), which can attract longer‑term GARP / momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance roughly in line — management set FY revenue guidance around $10.4B–$10.9B vs consensus ~ $10.7B; that keeps expectations intact but doesn’t give upside surprise to re‑rate shares. (Guidance details provided in the company release.)

FY‑2026 revenue guidance roughly in line — management set FY revenue guidance around $10.4B–$10.9B vs consensus ~ $10.7B; that keeps expectations intact but doesn’t give upside surprise to re‑rate shares. (Guidance details provided in the company release.) Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — a small quarterly dividend was announced (record May 19 / payable June 3); modest yield so limited immediate market impact but signals confidence in cash flow.

Dividend declared — a small quarterly dividend was announced (record May 19 / payable June 3); modest yield so limited immediate market impact but signals confidence in cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed — Q1 sales were $2.49B versus analyst estimates of ~$2.50B, a small miss that, combined with the company's high recent run, likely prompted short‑term profit taking. TechnipFMC NYSE: FTI Reports Sales Below Analyst Estimates In Q1 CY2026 Earnings

Revenue slightly missed — Q1 sales were $2.49B versus analyst estimates of ~$2.50B, a small miss that, combined with the company's high recent run, likely prompted short‑term profit taking. Negative Sentiment: Intra‑day selling pressure despite relative strength vs peers — coverage notes the stock outperformed competitors on some metrics but still closed down, suggesting sector headwinds or rotation out of recent winners. TechnipFMC PLC stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

Further Reading

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