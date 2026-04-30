UBS Group AG Has $166.60 Million Stock Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

UBS Group AG raised its position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 178.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,158,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 742,863 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.62% of Aercap worth $166,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap during the 4th quarter worth $1,394,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap during the 4th quarter worth $652,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 205,041 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Aercap Price Performance

Shares of AER stock opened at $138.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $103.53 and a twelve month high of $154.94. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.27.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.04%.Aercap's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-14.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on Aercap and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aercap from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aercap has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.38.

Read Our Latest Report on AER

Key Aercap News

Here are the key news stories impacting Aercap this week:

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

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