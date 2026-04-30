UBS Group AG Has $190.95 Million Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) by 171.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,501 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 382,865 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.22% of Carpenter Technology worth $190,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 171 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total transaction of $1,333,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 225,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,897,206.72. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Dee sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.78, for a total value of $6,190,124.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 73,739 shares in the company, valued at $28,889,465.42. The trade was a 17.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,664,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $394.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a "positive" rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $403.11.

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Key Headlines Impacting Carpenter Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 5.1%

CRS opened at $406.20 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a twelve month low of $188.12 and a twelve month high of $459.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $655.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.82 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Carpenter Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.29%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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