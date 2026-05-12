UBS Group AG Has $19.65 Million Position in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

UBS Group AG lessened its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS - Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,304 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 132,580 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.42% of ONE Gas worth $19,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1,393.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,597,487 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $114,795,000 after buying an additional 1,490,492 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,521 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $39,560,000 after buying an additional 358,779 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $16,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,816,387 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $308,899,000 after acquiring an additional 202,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 22.2% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 846,247 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $68,495,000 after acquiring an additional 153,760 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ONE Gas Stock Performance

OGS opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.88. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $831.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.36 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 11.77%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. ONE Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian F. Brumfield sold 1,000 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,246 shares in the company, valued at $194,144.24. This trade represents a 30.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Monday. They set an "underweight" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS - Free Report).

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