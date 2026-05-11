UBS Group AG Has $23.10 Million Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE - Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,759 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.95% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $23,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company's stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 7.9% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company's stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the company's stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

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Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

QQQE stock opened at $114.05 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.08. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $114.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1627 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th.

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

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