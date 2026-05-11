UBS Group AG Has $24.48 Million Stock Holdings in Bank OZK $OZK

UBS Group AG raised its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,843 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 63,051 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.48% of Bank OZK worth $24,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,690 shares of the company's stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,037 shares of the company's stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 349,749 shares of the company's stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,711 shares of the company's stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $48.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 25.27%.The business had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Bank OZK's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Bank OZK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Bank OZK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank OZK from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.89.

Read Our Latest Report on OZK

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank's core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

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