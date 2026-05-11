UBS Group AG Has $26.81 Million Stake in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,669 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 63,980 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.33% of Sanmina worth $26,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 36.6% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 88.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 40.5% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 559 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sanmina from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sanmina

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, Director Joseph G. Licata, Jr. sold 26,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.03, for a total transaction of $5,606,011.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,533.27. The trade was a 48.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David V. Hedley III sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,619,179.52. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 161,032 shares of company stock worth $35,312,003 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Price Performance

SANM stock opened at $248.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Sanmina Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.43 and a 12 month high of $255.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company's 50-day moving average price is $152.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.97.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.74. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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