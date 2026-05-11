UBS Group AG Has $26.92 Million Stock Position in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,621 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 185,690 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.76% of Tutor Perini worth $26,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,546 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,665,000 after buying an additional 54,248 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 5,803.4% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the construction company's stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 491.0% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 49,139 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 40,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,922,986 shares of the construction company's stock worth $191,719,000 after buying an additional 103,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 39,576.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,450 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 67,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company's stock.

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Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $82.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 2.18. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.44 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tutor Perini Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Tutor Perini's dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tutor Perini from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Tutor Perini

Key Stories Impacting Tutor Perini

Here are the key news stories impacting Tutor Perini this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tutor Perini beat Q1 earnings estimates, reporting $1.03 per share versus the $0.96 consensus, with earnings up sharply from $0.53 a year ago. Article Title

Tutor Perini beat Q1 earnings estimates, reporting $1.03 per share versus the $0.96 consensus, with earnings up sharply from $0.53 a year ago. Positive Sentiment: The company guided to 2026 adjusted EPS of $4.90-$5.30 and said it expects double-digit revenue growth, reinforcing confidence in future profitability. Article Title

The company guided to 2026 adjusted EPS of $4.90-$5.30 and said it expects double-digit revenue growth, reinforcing confidence in future profitability. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Tutor Perini as potentially undervalued, with strong cash strength and backlog supporting buybacks and a valuation gap, which can attract value investors. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Tutor Perini as potentially undervalued, with strong cash strength and backlog supporting buybacks and a valuation gap, which can attract value investors. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted the stock screens well on momentum and value metrics, but this was largely a style-factor assessment rather than a new operational catalyst. Article Title

Zacks noted the stock screens well on momentum and value metrics, but this was largely a style-factor assessment rather than a new operational catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Another Zacks piece asked whether TPC is undervalued, reinforcing the valuation debate but not adding a major new catalyst. Article Title

Another Zacks piece asked whether TPC is undervalued, reinforcing the valuation debate but not adding a major new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The company also declared a $0.06 quarterly dividend, a modest shareholder return that is supportive but unlikely to be a primary driver of the stock.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In related news, CEO Gary G. Smalley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.24 per share, with a total value of $732,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,921.96. The trade was a 12.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Arkley purchased 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.02 per share, with a total value of $592,703.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 216,717 shares in the company, valued at $15,824,675.34. The trade was a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,404. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

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