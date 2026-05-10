UBS Group AG Has $28.54 Million Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB - Free Report) by 176.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,002 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 719,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.91% of First Hawaiian worth $28,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 74.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 2,916.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the bank's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.44%.The firm had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. First Hawaiian's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens set a $28.00 price target on First Hawaiian in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is the oldest and largest bank in Hawaii, operating as the bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank. Established in 1858, the company offers a full suite of financial services to individual, business and institutional clients. Its product portfolio includes consumer and commercial lending, deposit accounts, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance, as well as wealth management and trust services.

First Hawaiian serves customers through an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital channels across the Hawaiian Islands, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa.

Further Reading

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