UBS Group AG Has $29.95 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG - Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,584 shares of the company's stock after selling 194,718 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.41% of Janus Henderson Group worth $29,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,767,657 shares of the company's stock worth $78,678,000 after acquiring an additional 94,771 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,154 shares of the company's stock worth $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 268,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,201 shares of the company's stock worth $33,569,000 after purchasing an additional 168,241 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,851,082 shares of the company's stock worth $304,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,481 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 101.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,890 shares of the company's stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.29.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CEO Ali Dibadj sold 127,632 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $6,269,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,058,711.36. This trade represents a 22.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Megan Podzorov sold 1,650 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $84,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,332.96. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,239,650. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of JHG stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.37. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $53.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $541.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.37 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 25.83%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is a global asset manager offering a broad range of investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative strategies. The firm provides portfolio management services to institutional clients, financial intermediaries and individual investors. Its product lineup includes actively managed mutual funds, separate accounts and exchange-traded funds, designed to meet a variety of risk-return objectives and investment horizons.

The company was formed in May 2017 through the merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group, combining decades of investment expertise in both the U.S.

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