UBS Group AG Has $32.47 Million Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO - Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,966 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 559,980 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.72% of Q2 worth $32,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Q2 by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 697 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $90.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Q2

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,187 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $160,529.19. Following the sale, the insider owned 80,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,353.87. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,613 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,477.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 483,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,812,422.70. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,087 shares of company stock worth $20,702,472. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.39. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $96.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Q2 had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 8.99%.The business had revenue of $216.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $214.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company's core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2's platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

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