UBS Group AG Has $32.89 Million Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. $NVAX

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX - Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,894,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 1,405,981 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.01% of Novavax worth $32,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVAX. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in Novavax by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 14,558,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $97,835,000 after buying an additional 2,747,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Novavax by 162.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,409,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $12,222,000 after buying an additional 872,987 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 4,775.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 780,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 764,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $3,874,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Novavax by 191.8% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 615,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 404,676 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Novavax Trading Up 9.5%

Novavax stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.37. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $118.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.81 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 14.73%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Novavax from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered Novavax from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Novavax

More Novavax News

Here are the key news stories impacting Novavax this week:

Positive Sentiment: Novavax’s first-quarter results beat expectations, helping fuel a sharp rerating in the stock as investors responded to better-than-expected revenue and earnings performance. Article Title

Novavax’s first-quarter results beat expectations, helping fuel a sharp rerating in the stock as investors responded to better-than-expected revenue and earnings performance. Positive Sentiment: The company said patients were “twice as likely” to choose Novavax’s COVID shot over Moderna’s in a recent comparison, adding to optimism around its vaccine positioning. Article Title

The company said patients were “twice as likely” to choose Novavax’s COVID shot over Moderna’s in a recent comparison, adding to optimism around its vaccine positioning. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option buying suggests traders are positioning for further upside in Novavax (NVAX) , with options volume far above normal.

Unusually large call-option buying suggests traders are positioning for further upside in , with options volume far above normal. Neutral Sentiment: Novavax also announced it will participate in the BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference, which may give management another venue to update investors on strategy and partnerships. Article Title

Novavax also announced it will participate in the BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference, which may give management another venue to update investors on strategy and partnerships. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen reiterated a $9 price target, which is supportive but not a major new catalyst. Article Title

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, that specializes in the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Founded in 1987, the company has built a platform based on recombinant nanoparticle technology and its proprietary Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance immune responses.

The company's lead product is NVX-CoV2373, a protein-based vaccine designed to elicit a robust immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Further Reading

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