UBS Group AG Has $33.89 Million Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC - Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,725 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 297,427 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.59% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $33,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 28,246.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,058,169 shares of the construction company's stock worth $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,436 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 360.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,221 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $84,771,000 after buying an additional 1,005,116 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 73.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,556 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $146,117,000 after buying an additional 940,138 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,894,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,302,940 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $76,704,000 after buying an additional 638,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Taylor Morrison Home from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.43.

View Our Latest Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE TMHC opened at $59.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.30. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation NYSE: TMHC is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company's portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company's heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

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