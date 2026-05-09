UBS Group AG Has $34.51 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,294 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 188,617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.25% of Universal Health Services worth $34,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UHS. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $216.00 to $190.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $268.00 to $238.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $241.00 to $204.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $261.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $220.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $169.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $185.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.27. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.33 and a twelve month high of $246.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services's payout ratio is 3.33%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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