UBS Group AG Has $35.44 Million Stock Holdings in Adient $ADNT

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Adient (NYSE:ADNT - Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848,690 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 210,758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.36% of Adient worth $35,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company's stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,304 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the company's stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adient from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adient from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADNT

Adient Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. Adient has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Adient had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc NYSE: ADNT is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient's product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

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