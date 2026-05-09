UBS Group AG Has $36.04 Million Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782,091 shares of the company's stock after selling 57,545 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.43% of HF Sinclair worth $36,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price objective on HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded HF Sinclair from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded HF Sinclair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.7%

DINO stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.36. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.HF Sinclair's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's payout ratio is 30.08%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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