UBS Group AG Has $36.95 Million Stake in Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN - Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,876 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 255,008 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.68% of Main Street Capital worth $36,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 100.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,448,201 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $155,681,000 after buying an additional 1,229,863 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293,733 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $17,739,000 after acquiring an additional 182,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 90.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $24,320,000 after acquiring an additional 181,733 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 147.7% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 213,431 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 127,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 440,012 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,572,000 after purchasing an additional 72,872 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Main Street Capital to a "neutral" rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAIN

More Main Street Capital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Main Street Capital this week:

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN opened at $56.65 on Friday. Main Street Capital Corporation has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $67.77. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 87.11%.The firm had revenue of $73.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Main Street Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation NYSE: MAIN is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm's management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.

Main Street Capital's primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.

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