UBS Group AG Has $37.28 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF - Free Report) TSE: SLF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,437 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 242,759 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Sun Life Financial worth $37,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $204,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 4.9%

NYSE:SLF opened at $69.49 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF - Get Free Report) TSE: SLF last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.99 million. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 7.85%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Sun Life Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.59%.

Sun Life Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sun Life Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat and strong operating metrics — Sun Life reported Q1 EPS of $1.38, topping estimates, and highlighted strong growth in Asia, Canada and U.S. Health & Risk Solutions, with an underlying ROE of ~18.6%, which supports confidence in core profitability. PR News: Q1 Results

Q1 EPS beat and strong operating metrics — Sun Life reported Q1 EPS of $1.38, topping estimates, and highlighted strong growth in Asia, Canada and U.S. Health & Risk Solutions, with an underlying ROE of ~18.6%, which supports confidence in core profitability. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — Board raised the quarterly common dividend to $0.96 (ann. yield ~5.5%) and set an ex‑dividend date of May 27; this increases income return for shareholders. PR News: Dividend

Dividend increase — Board raised the quarterly common dividend to $0.96 (ann. yield ~5.5%) and set an ex‑dividend date of May 27; this increases income return for shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Share buyback renewal planned — Sun Life announced its intention to renew a normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to ~10 million common shares (~1.8% of outstanding), which can support EPS and provide buyback optionality if approved. PR News: NCIB

Share buyback renewal planned — Sun Life announced its intention to renew a normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to ~10 million common shares (~1.8% of outstanding), which can support EPS and provide buyback optionality if approved. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and income-stock framing — Coverage pieces highlight Sun Life as a solid dividend/insurance play, which may attract income-oriented investors but does not change near-term fundamentals. Zacks: Could Be a Great Choice

Analyst commentary and income-stock framing — Coverage pieces highlight Sun Life as a solid dividend/insurance play, which may attract income-oriented investors but does not change near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate governance: directors re‑elected — Shareholders backed the full slate of 13 director nominees at the AGM; standard governance outcome with limited direct market impact. PR News: Directors

Corporate governance: directors re‑elected — Shareholders backed the full slate of 13 director nominees at the AGM; standard governance outcome with limited direct market impact. Negative Sentiment: Year-over-year earnings and revenue pressure — While EPS beat estimates, Q1 EPS declined versus prior-year ($1.82 → $1.38) and reported revenues were weaker year‑over‑year, which raises questions about near-term growth momentum. MarketBeat: Earnings Recap

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, founded in 1865 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is an international financial services organization that provides a range of insurance, wealth management and asset management solutions. The company serves individual and institutional clients, offering products designed to protect against life and health risks, help clients save for retirement, and manage investments on behalf of customers and third parties.

Core business activities include life and health insurance, group benefits for employers, retirement and pension products, and wealth management services such as mutual funds and segregated fund solutions.

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