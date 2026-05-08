UBS Group AG Has $37.75 Million Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE - Free Report) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,933 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 472,517 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.47% of CareTrust REIT worth $37,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 134.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 42.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CareTrust REIT Trading Down 0.0%

CTRE opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $41.72. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 67.28%.The company had revenue of $134.86 million during the quarter. CareTrust REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. CareTrust REIT's dividend payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CareTrust REIT from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on CareTrust REIT

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of net-leased healthcare properties. The company primarily focuses on seniors housing and post-acute care facilities, entering into long-term, triple-net lease agreements with leading operators in the skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, inpatient rehabilitation and specialty hospital sectors. Through its portfolio, CareTrust REIT aims to provide investors with stable and predictable rental income while supporting the ongoing demand for quality healthcare real estate across the United States.

Since its initial public offering in September 2013, CareTrust REIT has pursued a disciplined acquisition strategy, targeting properties in primary and select secondary markets.

Further Reading

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