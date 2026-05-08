UBS Group AG Has $39.89 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE - Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,205 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 222,130 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.46% of OGE Energy worth $39,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1,160.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,965 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 87,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,657 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $47,966,000 after acquiring an additional 367,960 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 560,664 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,145 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,612 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $49.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OGE

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, CAO Sarah R. Stafford sold 6,130 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $292,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 28,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,364,263.43. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lyle G. Ganske bought 10,420 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $500,055.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,055.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $47.27 on Friday. OGE Energy Corporation has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.38-2.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. OGE Energy's payout ratio is currently 75.89%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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