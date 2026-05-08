UBS Group AG Has $41.32 Million Position in RB Global, Inc. $RBA

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA - Free Report) TSE: RBA by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,630 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 45,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of RB Global worth $41,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in RB Global by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 363 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in RB Global by 1,090.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in RB Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RB Global by 21.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RB Global by 53.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, Director Deborah Stein acquired 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.74 per share, for a total transaction of $39,496.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,236. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RB Global Trading Down 2.3%

RBA opened at $103.45 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.58 and a twelve month high of $119.58.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA - Get Free Report) TSE: RBA last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. RB Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of RB Global in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of RB Global from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of RB Global in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $126.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RB Global

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

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