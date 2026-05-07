UBS Group AG Has $43.77 Million Stock Position in Carter's, Inc. $CRI

UBS Group AG raised its position in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI - Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349,777 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 308,347 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 3.70% of Carter's worth $43,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Carter's by 50.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,649 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Carter's by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 120,964 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Carter's by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,482 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Carter's by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,390 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Carter's by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,731 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 52,103 shares in the last quarter.

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Key Headlines Impacting Carter's

Here are the key news stories impacting Carter's this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Carter's from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carter's from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Carter's from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carter's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Carter's in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carter's

Carter's Stock Performance

Carter's stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Carter's, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company's 50-day moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $681.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $660.59 million. Carter's had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Carter's's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Carter's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.060 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter's, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Carter's's payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Carter's Profile

Carter's, Inc NYSE: CRI is a leading designer and marketer of infant and young children's apparel in North America. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company's core business focuses on creating clothing and accessories for babies and children, including bodysuits, sleepwear, layette, outerwear and accessories that blend comfort, safety and style. Carter's flagship brand is complemented by its OshKosh B'gosh line, which offers heritage-inspired designs and durable fabrics for toddlers and young kids.

The company distributes its products through a diversified platform that includes wholesale partnerships with major department stores and mass merchandisers, direct‐to‐consumer e-commerce sites, and an extensive network of company-operated retail stores.

Further Reading

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