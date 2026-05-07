UBS Group AG Has $44.72 Million Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX - Free Report) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,695 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock after purchasing an additional 268,899 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.80% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $44,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,115,959 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $276,822,000 after buying an additional 228,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,549,853 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $137,666,000 after acquiring an additional 28,535 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $100,770,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 12.0% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 840,500 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $74,670,000 after acquiring an additional 90,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 284.5% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 820,755 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 607,319 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 14,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $1,264,882.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 461,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,226,889.51. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lizanne M. Bruce sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $102,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,348,604.40. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 4.1%

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $102.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific's payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LPX

Key Headlines Impacting Louisiana-Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Louisiana-Pacific this week:

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

See Also

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