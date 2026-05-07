UBS Group AG Has $45.13 Million Position in Rapid7, Inc. $RPD

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD - Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,968,835 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 227,892 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 4.53% of Rapid7 worth $45,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JANA Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 6,502,108 shares of the technology company's stock worth $121,915,000 after purchasing an additional 772,194 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at about $14,719,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,265 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $161,630,000 after buying an additional 595,916 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 91.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,064 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 50,083 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 407.7% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 69,883 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 56,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company's stock.

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Rapid7 Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of RPD opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $438.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rapid7 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.520-1.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.360 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $14.00 to $6.50 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays set a $6.50 target price on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna set a $8.00 price target on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.39.

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Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc is a publicly traded cybersecurity company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 2000, the company has specialized in delivering cloud-based security data and analytics solutions designed to help organizations detect, investigate, and remediate cyber threats. Rapid7 operates under the NASDAQ symbol “RPD” and serves a broad range of industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, retail, and the public sector.

The core of Rapid7's offering is its Insight platform, a unified, cloud-native security operations and analytics suite.

See Also

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