UBS Group AG Has $46.12 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,306 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 195,113 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.36% of Stifel Financial worth $46,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,626.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company's stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts: Sign Up

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SF stock opened at $78.55 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Stifel Financial's quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Stifel Financial's payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SF. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price target on Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $136.00 to $92.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Stifel Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SF

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stifel Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stifel Financial wasn't on the list.

While Stifel Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here