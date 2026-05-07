UBS Group AG Has $46.75 Million Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN - Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,372 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,195 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.38% of Penumbra worth $46,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 904 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Penumbra Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $324.35 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $333.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.50. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $221.26 and a one year high of $362.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $374.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.27 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Penumbra's revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.22, for a total transaction of $32,822.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,750.18. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $832,473.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,282,231.90. The trade was a 11.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PEN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Penumbra from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Penumbra from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Penumbra from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Penumbra from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $374.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $364.60.

View Our Latest Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc is a global healthcare company specializing in the development and manufacture of innovative medical devices that address neurovascular and peripheral vascular conditions. The company focuses on products designed to improve patient outcomes in acute ischemic stroke, aneurysm treatment and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra's technologies are used by interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons and interventional cardiologists in hospitals and clinics around the world.

At the core of Penumbra's portfolio is its mechanical thrombectomy platform, which includes aspiration catheters and accessory devices engineered to remove blood clots in acute stroke cases.

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