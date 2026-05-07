UBS Group AG Has $49.07 Million Position in BXP, Inc. $BXP

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,239 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 236,751 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.46% of BXP worth $49,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BXP by 892.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of BXP in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in BXP during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in BXP during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of BXP by 2,097.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 725 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other BXP news, CEO Owen D. Thomas sold 1,198 shares of BXP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $73,341.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 5,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $327,996.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,392.08. The trade was a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised BXP from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on BXP from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut BXP from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on BXP from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BXP from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXP

BXP Stock Up 2.3%

BXP stock opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. BXP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.72 and a 52-week high of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.54.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $872.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.11 million. BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. BXP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.70%.

BXP Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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