UBS Group AG Has $863.82 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 982,780 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.78% of Parker-Hannifin worth $863,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 42 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,457 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $946.48, for a total transaction of $1,379,021.36. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,441,918.40. The trade was a 36.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,664 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.00, for a total transaction of $4,659,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,106,880. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 10,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,214 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,000.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:PH opened at $976.03 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $583.89 and a 12 month high of $1,034.96. The company's 50 day moving average is $952.62 and its 200-day moving average is $895.99. The firm has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.54. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 27.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.53 EPS. Parker-Hannifin's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 30.99 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Parker-Hannifin's payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Further Reading

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