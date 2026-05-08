UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. $STN

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN - Free Report) TSE: STN by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,644 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 73,539 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.34% of Stantec worth $36,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1,504.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,958 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 164,426 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,524 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts: Sign Up

Stantec Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of STN stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business's 50 day moving average is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.76. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.08 and a twelve month high of $114.51.

Stantec (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.65 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stantec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Stantec from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Stantec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $175.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STN

About Stantec

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm's service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stantec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stantec wasn't on the list.

While Stantec currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here