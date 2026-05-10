UBS Group AG Invests $28.23 Million in Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. $RHLD

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 136,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,228,000. UBS Group AG owned 1.60% of Resolute Holdings Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Resolute Holdings Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Resolute Holdings Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Resolute Holdings Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Resolute Holdings Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Resolute Holdings Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Resolute Holdings Management

In other Resolute Holdings Management news, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 1,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total transaction of $230,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,486.66. The trade was a 22.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cote purchased 552 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.29 per share, for a total transaction of $78,544.08. Following the purchase, the director owned 552 shares in the company, valued at $78,544.08. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 52.80% of the company's stock.

Resolute Holdings Management Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE RHLD opened at $110.63 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $152.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.55. Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $236.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Resolute Holdings Management from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Resolute Holdings Management

About Resolute Holdings Management

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

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