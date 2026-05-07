UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE - Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 835,394 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.15% of Haemonetics worth $43,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 156,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts: Sign Up

Haemonetics Stock Down 5.6%

HAE opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65. Haemonetics Corporation has a twelve month low of $47.31 and a twelve month high of $87.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Haemonetics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Haemonetics has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.258-5.307 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAE. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Haemonetics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Barrington Research set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAE

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company's offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company's product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Haemonetics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Haemonetics wasn't on the list.

While Haemonetics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here