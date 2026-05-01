UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 320,054 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 163,149 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.30% of Roper Technologies worth $142,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Roper Technologies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,656 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. purchased 1,400 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,844. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $457.00 to $397.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $472.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $354.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $313.07 and a 52 week high of $584.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm's 50 day moving average is $353.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.90.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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