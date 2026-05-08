UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059,525 shares of the company's stock after selling 336,755 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.22% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $39,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,501.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 652.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Kodiak Gas Services

In other news, EVP Cory Anne Roclawski sold 10,852 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $590,457.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,746.05. The trade was a 25.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 13,942 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $776,987.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,380,952.79. This represents a 24.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,433 shares of company stock valued at $624,360 and sold 58,673 shares valued at $3,269,110. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KGS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:KGS opened at $70.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.16%.The company had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kodiak Gas Services's payout ratio is currently 225.29%.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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