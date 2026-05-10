UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,033 shares of the company's stock after selling 520,576 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of Dynatrace worth $28,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 561.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 896 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $57.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.31 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,480.50. The trade was a 660.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DT

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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