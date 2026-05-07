UBS Group AG Makes New $49.91 Million Investment in SunocoCorp LLC $SUNC

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SunocoCorp LLC (NYSE:SUNC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,012,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,908,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.50% of SunocoCorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SunocoCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SunocoCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in SunocoCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in SunocoCorp in the fourth quarter worth $58,528,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded SunocoCorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of SunocoCorp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SunocoCorp to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunocoCorp presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SUNC

SunocoCorp Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE SUNC opened at $65.32 on Thursday. SunocoCorp LLC has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $68.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.61.

SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that SunocoCorp LLC will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

SunocoCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9899 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%.

About SunocoCorp

Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership. Sunoco LP is based in DALLAS.

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