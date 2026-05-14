UBS Group AG Purchases 232,031 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. $TRIN

UBS Group AG grew its position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN - Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038,928 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 232,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.37% of Trinity Capital worth $15,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trinity Capital news, Chairman Steve Louis Brown purchased 27,109 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $399,857.75. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 940,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,875,988.75. This represents a 2.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,532 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $50,013.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 620,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,239.44. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 37,682 shares of company stock valued at $553,902 over the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinity Capital Stock Down 0.6%

TRIN stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.63. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $85.87 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 43.45% and a return on equity of 14.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.1%. Trinity Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Clear Str upgraded shares of Trinity Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Profile

Trinity Capital Corporation NASDAQ: TRIN is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.

The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.

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