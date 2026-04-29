UBS Group AG Purchases 238,222 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

UBS Group AG raised its position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,281,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 238,222 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.93% of Dover worth $250,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Dover by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $224.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.31. Dover Corporation has a 12-month low of $158.97 and a 12-month high of $237.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Dover's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.94%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total value of $932,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 72,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,836,407.24. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 76,997 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total value of $17,917,201.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,979 shares in the company, valued at $50,723,713.30. This trade represents a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 82,497 shares of company stock worth $19,196,277 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners raised their target price on shares of Dover from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dover in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dover from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $237.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dover

About Dover

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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